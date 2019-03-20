By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Fire/rescue crews responded to a 9:56 a.m. alarm Wednesday (March 20) to the Kikaua Point area for the crash of an ultralight aircraft at Kukio in North Kona.

Crews arrived to find an ultralight aircraft, an Air Creation Tanarg, upside-down resting against a 1,100-gallon propane storage tank. There did not appear to be any significant damage to the tank and the two people onboard the aircraft were able to get out of the plane on their own.

One person was transported to North Hawaii Community Hospital via medic unit in stable condition and a second person refused medical treatment. There were no other injuries or damage reported in the crash.

