MEDIA RELEASE

PGV, HELCO, and County to provide updates on the status of the plant, and road access

HILO, Hawaii (March 19, 2019) – Puna Geothermal Venture (PGV) will hold its first community meeting of the year on Friday, March 22, 4-6 p.m. at Pahoa High & Intermediate School cafeteria.

PGV officials will update the community on the status of the geothermal facility and ability for residents to use the “pioneer road” near the intersection of Highway 132 and Pohoiki Road that PGV cleared to restore access to its lava-locked site. Representatives from Hawaii Electric Light Co. (HELCO) and the County of Hawaii will also provide updates.

