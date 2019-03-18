MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaii National Park, HI – Kīlauea Visitor Center auditorium will be closed Thursday-Friday (March 21-22) for electrical rewiring in advance of a planned upgrade slated April 8-15, 2019.



The auditorium will again close temporarily from April 8 through April 15 for system upgrades. The visitor center will remain open during both closures, but park films normally shown in the auditorium will not be shown during this time.



Long-needed improvements to the auditorium include a new sound system, a bulb-less projector, a new screen with a 16- x 9-foot surface ratio, new lighting, and a new computer controller interface for multimedia presentations.



The work will be supervised by the National Park Service and is funded by park entrance fee revenue.

