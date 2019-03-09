MEDIA RELEASE

PLEASE NOTE:

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice.

All projects are weather permitting.

— HILO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT —

1) AIRPORT PARKING LOT

Closure of both exit lanes out of the ITO parking lot beginning at 10 p.m. Tuesday, March 12 through 4 a.m. Wednesday, March 13 for construction of the vehicle shelter over the parking lot exit. Motorists should vacate the parking lot prior to the closure at 10 p.m. or plan to leave their cars overnight until the lanes reopen at 4 a.m.

— MAMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11/190) —

1) WAIKOLOA (MARATHON CLOSURE)

Lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 190) in the northbound direction between mile markers 6.3 and 10.8 on Saturday, March 9, from 6 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., for the Revel Marathon. Northbound traffic will be detoured to alternate routes. For more details on the marathon, please visit their website at www.runrevel.com/rkl.

2) KALAOA

Alternating lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 190) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 31 to 33 on Monday, March 11, through Friday, March 15, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.

3) KA‘U

Alternating lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both sirections between Mile Markers 56 and 57 in the vicinity of Ninole Loop Road on Monday, March 11, through Friday, March 15, from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for grading, hauling, and concrete operations.

4) KA‘U

Alternating lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 46 and 49 in Pahala on Monday, March 11, through Friday, March 15, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for tree trimming work.

— HAWAII BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19) —

1) HAMAKUA

Alternating lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 40 and 43 on Monday, March 11, through Friday, March 15, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., for paving work.

2) HAMAKUA

Alternating lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 36 and 39 at Paauilo on Monday, March 11, through Friday, March 15, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for shoulder work.

3) NORTH HILO

Alternating lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 26 and 27 at Laupahoehoe Gulch on Monday, March 11, through Friday, March 15, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for tree trimming work.

— AKONI PULE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 270) —

1) KAWAIHAE

Intermittent lane closures on Akoni Pule Highway/Kawaihae Road (Route 270) in both directions between mile markers 0 and 2 at the Kawaihae Boat Harbor on Tuesday, March 12, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., for pavement markings and sign installations. Traffic will be contraflowed.

2) NORTH KOHALA

Alternating lane closure on Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) in both directions between mile markers 22 and 23 in Kapaau on Monday, March 11, through Friday, March 15, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping work.

— VOLCANO ROAD (ROUTE 11) —

1) PUNA

Alternating lane closure on Volcano Road (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 16 and 17 in Mountain View on Monday, March 11, through Friday, March 15, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.

— KOHALA MOUNTAIN ROAD (ROUTE 250) —

1) SOUTH KOHALA

Alternating lane closure on Kohala Mountain Road (Route 250) in both directions between mile markers 15 and 16 in Kapaau on Monday, March 11, through Friday, March 15, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for tree trimming and shoulder work.

