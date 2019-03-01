MEDIA RELEASE

HILO – A Hawaii Island inmate made an unauthorized exit from the Hale Nani Reintegration Center in East Hawaii Friday afternoon (March 1).

Larry Kamalii was seen running away from the back side of the center at about 3:15 p.m. Security staff immediately notified Hawaii Police and began searching the surrounding area but were unable to locate him.

Kamalii is 36-years-old, weighs 200 lbs., and is 5’7’ tall. He has brown eyes and brown hair.

Kamalii is serving time for Promotion of a Dangerous Drug 3, Possession of a Firearm and Place to Keep a Firearm. He is a community custody inmate. Community custody is the lowest classification level.

If you see him, call 911.

Hale Nani, HCCC’s reintegration program, is an open dorm-style building located in Panaewa. Hale Nani offers offenders reintegration services and a work release program for sentenced inmates who will be released on the island of Hawaii.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Print

Email

More

Pocket

