https://www.hawaii247.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/20190223-1530-hccd-flood.mp3

Hawaii County Civil Defense audio message

UPDATED (6:42 p.m. on 2/23/2019)

Hawaii County Civil Defense recommends motorists, exercise caution while driving areas with heavy rain, runoff, and ponding. Police report runoff at Laupahoehoe Gulch and Kohala Mountain Road at the 9 Mile Marker.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has extended a Flood Advisory for the island of Hawaii in Hawaii County until 7 p.m.

At 4:06 p.m. HST, weather radar indicated heavy rain near Kamuela, with a rainfall rate of up to an inch an hour. Spotty heavy rain is also occurring along the Hamakua coast near Ookala, and Pepeekeo.

Locations in the advisory include, but are not limited to, Hilo, Hawaiian Acres, Paauilo, Waipio Valley, Orchidlands Estates, Kukuihaele, Glenwood, Pepeekeo, Keaau, Kamuela, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, and Kawaihae.

Campers and hikers should avoid low lying flood prone areas. People should stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. The rainfall and runoff will cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility, and poor braking action. Excessive runoff may cause rockslides and mudslides in steep terrain. Remember, if lightning does threaten your area, the safest place to be is indoors.

Debris in streams and gulches may clog bridges and culverts resulting in flooding outside normal water channels causing damage.

Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown.

This advisory may be extended should heavy rains persist.

