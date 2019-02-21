MEDIA RELEASE

Book Trust has selected local Maui resident, Katie McMillan as its new Hawai’i Director, effective January 1, 2019.

In her capacity, Katie will lead the organization’s fundraising efforts in Hawai‘i and be responsible for overall outreach, program and communications to build a community of diverse and sustainable support. She has 19 years of experience in marketing, community relations, nonprofit fundraising and event production, previously holding director positions with University of Hawai‘i Maui College and Four Seasons Resort Maui.

McMillan earned her Bachelor of Science degree in marketing communications from Mary Baldwin University in Staunton, Virginia. She also graduated from the Virginia Women’s Institute for Leadership and completed four years of Army ROTC at the Virginia Military Institute. She is a Ka Ipu Kukui Fellow and has served for four years on the planning committee for the Hawaiian Islands Land Trust’s annual fundraiser and has produced numerous community events including TEDxMaui.

“We are thrilled to have Katie leading our Book Trust program in Hawai’i,” shares Jill Schatz, long-time resident of Maui and a founding member of Book Trust. “Book Trust has been able to make a difference in Hawai’i thanks to the generosity of the Maui community, and Katie is an integral part of that community. In addition to all the experience Katie brings to Book Trust, she also brings a tremendous spirit of fun, determination, and possibility! Katie’s arms are around the mission of Book Trust. Under her leadership, we will be reaching more and more students who are currently waiting for the program.”

Book Trust, an early literacy 501(c)3 non-profit organization, serves over 5,000 kids in Hawai‘i and fourteen elementary schools in Hawai‘i. Through partnership with Scholastic Book Clubs, Book Trust uniquely delivers choice and ownership of books to children, building home libraries, increasing literacy skills, and fostering lifelong learning.

In the 2018-2019 school year, Book Trust is poised to provide almost 45,000 books to over 5,000 underserved students in partnership with school districts and teachers. Book Trust is currently offered in the following Hawai‘i schools: Haiku Elementary, Hana Elementary, Kahului Elementary, Lihikai Elementary, Makawao Elementary, Waihee Elementary, Wailuku Elementary, Honaunau Elementary, Lanai Elementary, Kualapu’u Elementary, Maunaloa Elementary, Nanaikapono Elementary, Palolo Elementary and Waianae Elementary.

If you would like to support Book Trust, they will be holding their annual fundraiser Extravaganza: The Odyssey at the Four Seasons Resort Maui on March 23, 2019 at 5:30pm. This Greek themed literacy celebration features a Mediterranean feast by Four Seasons Maui Executive Chef Craig Dryhurst, live entertainment, the opportunity to bid on one-of-a-kind live and silent auction items and more. One-hundred percent of the proceeds from the Book Trust’s Extravaganza: The Odyssey will go towards supporting Book Trust’s literacy program in Hawai‘i.

Extravaganza: The Odyssey is generously supported by Goodfellow Bros., Shep Gordon, Dorivn D. Leis Co., Scholastic Book Clubs, Agatha and Steve Luczo and the Serimus Foundation.

For more information, to inquire about event sponsorship or to purchase tickets contact Katie McMillan at 808-283-4120 or kmcmillan@booktrust.org. Tickets can also be purchased online at bit.ly/extravaganza2019. For more information about Book Trust, go towww.booktrust.org.

