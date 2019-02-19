MEDIA RELEASE

During the week of February 11, 2019, through February 17, 2019, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested thirty-two (32) motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Seven of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. Two of the drivers were under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 151 DUI arrests compared with 139 during the same period last year, an increase of 8.6 percent. The numbers of arrests by district were:

DUI Arrests by District District Weekly Total Year to Date

Hāmākua 0 0 North Hilo 1 2 South Hilo 7 31 Puna 4 31 Kaʻū 1 4 Kona 18 61 South Kohala 1 22 North Kohala 0 0 Island Total 32 151

There have been 117 major accidents so far this year compared with 155 during the same period last year, a decrease of 24.5 percent.

To date, there were 2 fatal crashes, resulting in 2 fatalities, compared with 1 fatal crash, resulting in 2 fatalities for the same time last year. This represents an increase of 100 percent for fatal crashes.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue island wide.

