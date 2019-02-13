MEDIA RELEASE

AFFECTED AREAS: HONOKAʻA, HAINA, PĀʻAUHAU, ĀHUALOA, KAPULENA, KALŌPĀ,

PŌHĀKEA MAUKA AND KUKUIHAELE; HĀMĀKUA, HAWAI‘I

This is a Department of Water Supply (DWS) message for Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at 10:00 a.m.

The emergency water restriction notice for Honokaʻa, Haina, Pāʻauhau, Āhualoa, Kapulena, Kalōpā, Pōhākea Mauka and Kukuihaele is canceled.

Mahalo nui loa to the community for your cooperation and patience during this time.

For information on general water conservation practices, visit our website at www.hawaiidws.org. For other questions or concerns, call (808) 961-8060 during normal

business hours, (808) 961-8790 for after-hour emergencies, or email: dws@hawaiidws.org.

This is your Hawai‘i County Department of Water Supply.

