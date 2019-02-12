This is a Civil Defense message for 4:30 p.m., Tuesday, February 12, 2019.

The National Weather Service has issued a High Surf Warning for a large Northeast swell to impact Hawaii Island from Upolu Point to Cape Kumukahi. Additionally a High Surf Advisory has been issued for North facing shores.

A High Surf Warning means there is a threat to life and property from the surf.

Surf is forecast to build tonight through Wednesday and continue to Thursday along north and east shores. The highest threat for coastal impacts will coincide with the high tide, which occurs at 11:00 PM Tuesday and again 12:00 AM Wednesday.

Due to the High Surf Warning the following Closures are in effect:

Bay Front Highway from Pauahi Street to Waianuenue.

Beach parks will close according to schedule tonight and be assessed in the morning.

Do Take the Following Actions:

Oceanfront residents and beachgoers along the affected shores are advised to be on the alert for high and dangerous surf.

Harbor surge will affect Hilo Bay, boat owners and oceanfront residents should take action to secure their property.

Closures of roads and beaches may occur without notice.

Please listen to the radio for Civil Defense updates.

