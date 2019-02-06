 

   

Categorized | News

Brushfire north of Daniel K. Inouye Highway still burning Wednesday (Feb 6)

Posted on February 6, 2019. Tags: ,

MEDIA RELEASE

This is a Hawaii County Civil Defense fire update message for 6:30 a.m., February 6, 2019.

Hawaii County Fire Department reports a brush fire in the vicinity of the 35 mile area of the Daniel K Inouye Highway also known as Saddle Road and the Mauna Kea access road.

Due to the Fire the following information is for your convenience:

  • All roads are open at this time, be aware of poor visibility due to smoke in the area.
  • Road and area closures may occur without prior notice.
  • Please drive with caution and stay out of the fire area.
  • Fire units from County, State, and Federal departments are fighting the fire.

You will be kept updated on any changes that may affect your safety.

Have a safe day, this is your Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency.


Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

 

 

Become a fan on facebook

 

 

Quantcast
%d bloggers like this: