MEDIA RELEASE
This is a Hawaii County Civil Defense fire update message for 6:30 a.m., February 6, 2019.
Hawaii County Fire Department reports a brush fire in the vicinity of the 35 mile area of the Daniel K Inouye Highway also known as Saddle Road and the Mauna Kea access road.
Due to the Fire the following information is for your convenience:
- All roads are open at this time, be aware of poor visibility due to smoke in the area.
- Road and area closures may occur without prior notice.
- Please drive with caution and stay out of the fire area.
- Fire units from County, State, and Federal departments are fighting the fire.
You will be kept updated on any changes that may affect your safety.
Have a safe day, this is your Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency.
