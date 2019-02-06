MEDIA RELEASE

This is a Hawaii County Civil Defense fire update message for 6:30 a.m., February 6, 2019.

Hawaii County Fire Department reports a brush fire in the vicinity of the 35 mile area of the Daniel K Inouye Highway also known as Saddle Road and the Mauna Kea access road.

Due to the Fire the following information is for your convenience:

All roads are open at this time, be aware of poor visibility due to smoke in the area.

Road and area closures may occur without prior notice.

Please drive with caution and stay out of the fire area.

Fire units from County, State, and Federal departments are fighting the fire.

You will be kept updated on any changes that may affect your safety.

Have a safe day, this is your Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency.

