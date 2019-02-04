MEDIA RELEASE

Whether it’s signing up for paperless billing or purchasing an electric vehicle, Hawaiian Electric Companies’ new Project Footprint initiative rewards customers for reducing their carbon footprint and helping to build a more sustainable Hawaiʿi.

The companies are committed to the state’s goal of achieving 100 percent renewables by 2045 and have reduced the use of fossil fuels by 27 percent. Project Footprint encourages customers to take their own steps to help improve the environment and falls in line with the state law enacted last year that aims to make Hawaiʿi carbon neutral by 2045.

As part of Project Footprint, customers will receive eco-friendly rewards – while supplies last – for taking part in the following activities in 2019:

Installing private rooftop solar

Leasing or purchasing an electric vehicle

Signing up for paperless billing

Signing up for automatic bill payment

A reward is offered for each of the program’s carbon-reducing activities. They include a T-shirt made of 100 percent recycled materials, a 17-ounce double-wall stainless steel water bottle, a portable solar-powered charger with built-in flashlight and $50 worth of free charging at Hawaiian Electric Companies’ vehicle charging stations.

The project also encourages customers to support our community partners who are committed to preservation and sustainability, including the Polynesian Voyaging Society, Hawaiian Islands Land Trust, The Nature Conservancy, The Trust for Public Land, Mālama Learning Center, Kupu, Biki and Institute for Climate and Peace.

Artists – young and old – are also invited to submit footprint artwork and share what inspires them to reduce their carbon footprint.

Please note that these carbon-reducing steps must be completed in 2019. For example, if you purchased or leased an electric vehicle last year, you cannot claim a reward for an EV purchase under Project Footprint.

To learn more, visit HawaiianElectric.com/Footprint…

