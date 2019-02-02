MEDIA RELEASE

Applications are due March 8, 2019.

EPA is seeking PEYA and PIAEE awards applications that highlight environmental stewardship in a variety of areas, including the following: environmental sustainability; a healthy school environment including projects that reduce food waste in school cafeterias; environmentally friendly agriculture practices; reducing human contributions to ocean litter and how to prevent it; school gardens; recycling; or using STEM to teach environmental education.

The PEYA program recognizes outstanding environmental stewardship projects by K-12 youth, promoting awareness of our nation’s natural resources and encouraging positive community involvement.

PEYA is an annual award administered by the Office of Environmental Education at EPA. Since 1971, EPA has recognized young people for protecting our nation’s air, water, land, and ecology. Each year the PEYA program honors a wide variety of projects developed by young individuals, school classes (kindergarten through high school), summer camps, public interest groups, and youth organizations to promote environmental awareness. Through environmental education and stewardship activities, students develop the critical thinking skills experience to make informed decisions and take responsible actions to address difficult environmental issues.

EPA will select up to two winners in each of EPA’s 10 Regions – one regional winner for Grades K-5 and one regional winner for Grades 6-12. Winners of this year’s awards will be invited to a ceremony in Washington, D.C. in mid-2019, and have their project mentioned on EPA’s website.

All student projects must be sponsored by at least one adult over the age of 21. The application and eligibility information are available at: www.epa.gov/education/presiden…

For more information, please contact PEYA@epa.gov.

The PIAEE is an annual award program administered by the Office of Environmental Education at EPA. Since 1971, the EPA has recognized exceptional K-12 teachers employing innovative, interactive approaches to environmental education. It is one of the most important ways EPA and the Administration demonstrate a commitment to environmental stewardship efforts created and conducted by our nation’s teachers.

PIAEE awardees will receive an award of up to $2,500 to be used to further the recipient’s professional development in environmental education. The teacher’s local education agency will also receive an award of up to $2,500 to fund environmental educational activities and programs (and not for construction costs, general expenses, salaries, bonuses, or other administrative expenses).

EPA will select up to two winners in each of EPA’s 10 Regions.

For information on recent winners, visit: www.epa.gov/newsreleases/epa-h…

Details regarding application requirements and descriptions of winning projects since 2002 can be found at: www.epa.gov/education/presiden…

For more information, please contact PIAEE@epa.gov

