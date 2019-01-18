MEDIA RELEASE

A Keaʻau man died following a one-vehicle collision on Tuesday, (January 15), in Captain Cook on Highway 11, .3 miles south of the 99-mile marker.

The 30-year-old male has been positively identified as Jason Andrew Becerril.

Responding to a 10:55 p.m. call, police determined that a white 1993 Nissan pickup truck heading north had crossed double solid yellow lines near a turn and drove off an embankment on the Makai side of the roadway. The man was transported to the Kona Community Hospital where he was later pronounced dead at 2:58 a.m.

The Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a Coroner’s Inquest investigation and is asking for anyone who may have witnessed the accident to contact Officer Kimo Keliipaakaua at (808) 326-4646 ext. 229.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Print

Email

More

Pocket

Google



