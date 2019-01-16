MEDIA RELEASE

The County of Hawaiʻi’s Recycling and Transfer Stations and Landfills island-wide will be closed on Monday, January 21, 2019, in observance of Martin Luther King Day.

We respectfully ask for your kōkua. Please do not litter or illegally dump any solid waste at the closed Recycling and Transfer Stations.

Mahalo for your cooperation and helping to keep our island a clean and beautiful paradise for everyone.

If you have any questions, please contact the Solid Waste Administrative Office at

(808) 961-8270 or (808) 961-8339.

