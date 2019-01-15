MEDIA RELEASE

During the week of January 7, 2019, through January 13, 2019, Hawaiʻi Island Police arrested sixteen, (16), motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant.

So far this year, there have been 30 DUI arrests compared with 35 during the same period last year, a decrease of 14.3 percent. The numbers of arrests by district were:

DUI Arrests by District District Weekly Total Year to Date

Hāmākua 0 0 North Hilo 0 0 South Hilo 2 6 Puna 2 3 Kaʻū 1 2 Kona 6 12 South Kohala 5 7 North Kohala 0 0 Island Total 16 30

There have been 26 major accidents so far this year compared with 28 during the same period last year, a decrease of 7.1 percent.

To date, there were 0 fatal crashes, resulting in 0 fatalities, compared with 0 fatal crashes resulting in 0 fatalities for the same time last year.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Print

Email

More

Pocket

Google



