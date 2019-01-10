MEDIA RELEASE

Hawai’i Island Police have charged a 36-year-old male in connection with a behavior disorder report on Puu Huluhulu Road in the Lalamilo Farm Lots area.

On Wednesday, (January 8), at 4:51 p.m., officers from the South Kohala District responded to Puu Huluhulu Road for a report of an individual male yelling and swearing at residence and children at a horse riding lesson. When a resident contacted the individual to see if he could help, he was struck by the male individual in the face.

As a result, Daniel Walker was arrested and charged for disorderly conduct and assault in the third degree. He is being held at the Kealakehe Police Detention Center in lieu of $750.00 bail pending his initial court appearance in the Kona District Court.

Police are asking for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact Officer Ken Walker at (808) 887-3080.

