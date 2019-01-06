MEDIA RELEASE

Police are searching for Carmen Walker-Torres, a 24-year-old woman described as part-Hawaiian. Walker-Torres is 4 feet, 6 inches tall, about 105 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Walker-Torres was last seen in the Pahoa area on Saturday (Jan 5). Police and family members are concerned about her welfare.

Police ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

