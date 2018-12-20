MEDIA RELEASE

A 27-year-old North Kohala man died following a two-vehicle collision on Thursday, (December 20), in Waimea on Kohala Mountain Road, (Highway 250), near the 4.5-mile marker.

The 27-year-old male has been positively identified as Anson Guitang of Kapaau.

Responding to a 7:33 a.m. call, police determined that Guitang was driving a green 2000 Honda Civic 4-door sedan heading south, (Waimea bound), had crossed double solid yellow lines near a turn and struck a northbound red 2008 Ford F-150 pickup truck head-on.The driver of the Ford pickup truck was a 70-year-old Waimea man. Guitang was transported to the North Hawaiʻi Community Hospital where he was later pronounced dead at 8:10 a.m.

The pickup truck driver, and 24-year-old male passenger, were taken to North Hawaiʻi Community Hospital by a private vehicle. Both parties were treated for their injuries and later released.

Police believe speed is a possible factor in the crash.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

The Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a Coroner’s Inquest investigation and is asking for anyone who may have witnessed the accident to contact Officer Justin Hooser at (808) 326-4646 ext. 229.

This is the 32nd traffic fatality this year compared to 32 at this time last year.

