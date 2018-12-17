MEDIA RELEASE

AFFECTED AREA: CUSTOMERS ALONG MĀMALAHOA HIGHWAY BETWEEN OHAI ROAD AND THE CHURCH OF JESUS CHRIST OF LATTER-DAY SAINTS INCLUDING ALL SIDE ROADS AND LANES; NĀʻĀLEHU, KAʻŪ, HAWAI‘I

The Department of Water Supply will be conducting a fire hydrant flow test along Māmalahoa Highway between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 19, 2018.

The affected area may experience slightly discolored and turbid water for several hours after the test. Customers are advised to refrain from washing clothes and to store a container of water for their drinking needs until the supply of water is restored to normal.

Please pardon this temporary inconvenience. Should you experience any unusual problems during or after the flushing period, please call Mr. Cyrus Sumida, District Supervisor, at (808) 929-9111.

DATE: WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 19, 2018 TIME: 10:00 A.M. TO 11:00 A.M.

