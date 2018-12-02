By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Fire/rescue crews responded to a 12:51 a.m. alarm Sunday (Dec 2) for a rescue of Opihi pickers on the Hamakua Coast in Laupahoehoe.

Fire Dispatch reports two males climbed down a 100-foot steep embankment then used a rope to go down a 100-foot vertical cliff to pick Opihi. The two could not ascend back up in heavy rains.

Firefighters used a rope system to locate and rescue one person about 50-feet down on the cliff face. The second person was rescued from the shoreline. The heavy rains during the rescue made the operation hazardous but no injuries were reported. Crews were reported to be back at their station at 4:40 a.m.

