MEDIA RELEASE

KapohoKine Adventures, a leading eco-adventure tour operator on Hawaii island, has announced its sponsorship of Hilo Bay’s first-ever New Year’s Eve fireworks show. Adding to this free community event will be an exclusive viewing package that puts spectators on the water directly below the fireworks.

When the clock strikes midnight, the best place to be in Hilo will be on the waters of Hilo Bay with unobstructed views of fireworks as they explode directly overhead. The New Year’s Paddle Out Experience begins at 10:45 p.m. when spectators will be loaded on their choice of a single or double-seat kayak, two-seat clear hull canoe or stand up paddle-board. After some paddling by the light of the moon, everyone will raft up with the guide to enjoy the overhead pyrotechnics and a complimentary champagne toast. Price is $89 plus tax per person and includes equipment rental, guided paddle, and champagne. Valid December 31, 2018. Limited to 21 people. For reservations, call KapohoKine Adventures at 808-964-1000.

The first annual Hilo Bay New Year’s Eve Fireworks Show is open free to the public and will begin at midnight and run 15 minutes. KapohoKine Adventures is proud to bring this event to Hilo as a primary sponsor.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Print

Email

More

Pocket

Google



