Extended public comment period for Pahala large capacity cesspool replacement project

Posted on October 26, 2018.

MEDIA RELEASE

The County of Hawaii Department of Environmental Management (DEM) with the concurrence of U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has granted the request of local citizens to extend the thirty (30) day comment period set by Hawaii Revised Statutes, Chapter 343 and by EPA NEPA regulations 40 CFR 6.203(b).

The DRAFT ENVIRONMENTAL ASSESSMENT for the Pāhala Large Capacity Cesspool (LCC) Replacement Project EPA Grant XP-96942401 Pāhala, District of Ka‘u, County of Hawai‘i, Hawai’i (DEA) has been re-submitted to the State Office of Environmental Quality Control (OEQC) with the expectation that it will be re-published on November 8, 2018. Comments will be due no later than December 10, 2018. There have been no changes, additions or modifications to the DEA document which was previously published in the September 23, 2018 Environmental Notice

The DEA is currently available at the following locations:

All interested members of the community are encouraged to submit comments to:
Wilson Okamoto Corporation
1907 S, Beretania St., Suite 400
Honolulu, HI 96826
Email: PahalaEA@wilsonokamoto.com


