MEDIA RELEASE

The County of Hawaiʻi is in the process of reimagining its website. We seek the public’s feedback to make it useful, user-friendly, and exciting.

Please take a quick online survey to tell us:

What you like about the current website

What you don’t like

What you’d like to see that is missing

The image you’d like us to convey to visitors, newcomers, and outsiders to our local culture and resources

To participate in the County of Hawaiʻi Website Community Survey, go to:

Deadline: Thursday, November 1st

Thanks very much for your valuable input.

For further information, please call the County’s Department of Information Technology at 932-2932.

