MEDIA RELEASE
The County of Hawaiʻi is in the process of reimagining its website. We seek the public’s feedback to make it useful, user-friendly, and exciting.
Please take a quick online survey to tell us:
- What you like about the current website
- What you don’t like
- What you’d like to see that is missing
- The image you’d like us to convey to visitors, newcomers, and outsiders to our local culture and resources
To participate in the County of Hawaiʻi Website Community Survey, go to:
Deadline: Thursday, November 1st
Thanks very much for your valuable input.
For further information, please call the County’s Department of Information Technology at 932-2932.
