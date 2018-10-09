MEDIA RELEASE

The American Job Center Hawai’i (AJCH) will be hosting their 5th Annual Job Fair on Thursday, October 25, 2018, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Edith Kanaka‘ole Multi-Purpose Stadium in Hilo. This event is free and open to the public.

Those interested in attending are encouraged to come prepared with resumes and dressed professionally, as interviews may be conducted on-site.

The AJCH will also be hosting a Job Readiness Workshop on Tuesday, October 16, 2018, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Aunty Sally’s Luau Hale. Participants will receive assistance with resume writing, interview skills, how to properly complete an application and how to dress for success.

Those planning to attend the Job Fair are encouraged to attend this event and to bring a jump drive to save their resumes.

For further information, please call the American Job Center Hawai‘i at 935-6527.

