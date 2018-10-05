MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island Police are asking for the public’s assistance in providing the whereabouts of a fugitive wanted for outstanding arrest warrants. This individual has no permanent address but frequents Pāhoa Town and other lower Puna areas.

Curtis Brown is a 25-year-old male described as 5-feet-10-inches, 145 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Police ask anyone with information on this individual to call Community Policing Officer Davy Kamalii at the Pāhoa Police Station at (808) 965-2716 or the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

