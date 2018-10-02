MEDIA RELEASE

The Office of Elections and County Clerks will be conducting drive-thru voter registration at various locations statewide.

Individuals may visit any of the following locations where election officials will be on hand to assist voters in registering from the convenience of their vehicle. Voters who have moved or changed their name since the last election will need to update their registration. Voters may also drop off completed applications to these locations.

Hawaii Island

Location: Bayfront (Hilo), Walmart (Kona), and Malama Market (Pahoa)

Dates: October 6 and 9

Hours: 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Maui

Location: Kahului Shopping Center

Dates: October 9 only

Hours: 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Kauai

Location: Office of County Clerk, Elections Division

Dates: October 8 and 9

Hours: 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Oahu

Location: Hawaii State Capitol (front of the capitol facing Beretania St.)

Dates: October 8 and 9

Hours: 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

To be eligible to register to vote, you must be a U.S. Citizen, a Hawaii resident and at least 18 years of age. Hawaii law allows for voter pre-registration at 16 years of age, however the individual must be 18 years of age to vote.

Voter Registration Forms are also available at the following locations:

U.S. Post Offices

Public Libraries

Office of Elections website: www.elections.hawaii.gov

City/County Clerk’s Offices

Most State Agencies

Voters can also register online, by mail, or at the Clerk’s Office by October 9. Applications must be submitted by 4:30 p.m. to register to vote in the General Election. Mailed applications will be accepted if postmarked by October 9. Additionally, voters registered by October 9 are eligible to request a mail ballot.

Individuals who miss the October 9 deadline can still register and vote at an Early Walk in Voting site within their county from October 23 through November 3 and on Election Day at their assigned polling place. However, they may experience increased wait times at the polls as they will be required to complete a Registration Affidavit and confirm they are at the correct polling place. These extra steps ensure the integrity of the voter registration rolls and the election.

The General Election is on Tuesday, November 6, 2018. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. For additional information on the 2018 Elections, visit elections.hawaii.gov or call (808) 453-VOTE (8683).

