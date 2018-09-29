MEDIA RELEASE

PLEASE NOTE:

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice.

All projects are weather permitting.

— MAMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11) —

1) VOLCANO (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Alternating lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions in the vicinity of Mile Marker 30 near Volcano National Park, seven days a week over a 24-hour period, for pavement reconstruction.

2) VOLCANO

Alternating lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions in the vicinity of Mile Marker 29, south of the Volcano National Park entrance, for road repairs.

3) VOLCANO

Alternating lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions in the vicinity of Mile Marker 32 near the Namakani Paio Camp Ground in Volcano National Park, for road repairs.

— HAWAII BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19) —

1) SOUTH HILO (WEEKEND WORK)

Alternating lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of Mile Marker 7.1 at Papaikou on Saturday, Sept. 29, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Monday, Oct. 1, through Friday, Oct. 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for road repairs.

2) SOUTH HILO (WEEKEND WORK)

Alternating lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of Mile Marker 11 at Pepeekeo on Saturday, Sept. 29, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Monday, Oct. 1, through Friday, Oct. 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for road repairs.

3) HILO TO ONOMEA

Alternating lane closure on Bay Front Highway/Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions, with alternating traffic control between Mile Marker 2.45 and 9.78 in the vicinity of Wailuku Bridge to Waiaama Stream Bridge on Monday, Oct. 1, through Friday, Oct. 5, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., for paving work.

— KEAAU-PAHOA ROAD (ROUTE 130) —

1) PAHOA (WEEKEND WORK)

Alternating lane closure on Keaau-Pahoa Road (Route 130) in both directions between Mile Markers 14 and 16 in the vicinity of Leilani Estates on Saturday, Sept. 29, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for road repairs.

— KOHALA MOUNTAIN ROAD (ROUTE 250) —

1) SOUTH KOHALA

Alternating lane closure on Kohala Mountain Road (Route 250) in both directions between Mile Marker 7.2 and 9.2 on Monday, Oct. 1, through Friday, Oct. 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail work.

