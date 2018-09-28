MEDIA RELEASE

HONOLULU – Gov. David Ige’s request for a Presidential Disaster Declaration to address the impacts of Hurricane Lane has been granted. The disaster declaration covers floods, wildfires and other disasters that occurred because of the hurricane between Aug. 22-29, 2018.

The Declaration means the state will receive support from the Public Assistance Grant Program for emergency and repair work for disaster-damaged facilities on Hawai‘i Island, Maui, and Kaua‘i. In addition, the state will receive assistance from the Hazard Mitigation Program for actions taken to prevent or reduce long-term risk to life and property in the event of a natural disaster.

“The approval of our Presidential Disaster Declaration request will help our state recover more efficiently and quickly from the effects of Hurricane Lane. We thank President Trump and FEMA for approving our request, and for the attention, they have given our state as we’ve faced a series of challenges over the last few months. We are grateful for their support as we continue our work to keep our residents and visitors safe,” said Gov. Ige.

The governor’s request for individual assistance is under review.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



