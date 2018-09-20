

Time-lapse movie of a research camera positioned northeast of the Fissure 8 cone, looking into the crater. September 13-20, 2018. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO



Time-lapse movie at Mile Marker 14.5 Sept. 13-20, 2018, on Pahoa-Kalapana Road (Route 130). Webcam 1 Images courtesy HDOT



Time-lapse movie at Mile Marker 14.5 Sept. 13-20, 2018, on Pahoa-Kalapana Road (Route 130). Webcam 2 Images courtesy HDOT

(Activity updates are written by scientists at the U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.)

At Kīlauea’s lower East Rift Zone (LERZ), no incandescence has been visible within the fissure 8 cone since September 15. At the summit of the volcano, seismicity and ground deformation remain low. Hazardous conditions still exist at both the LERZ and summit. Residents in the lower Puna District and Kīlauea summit areas on the Island of Hawaiʻi should stay informed and heed Hawai‘i County Civil Defense closures, warnings, and messages (www.hawaiicounty.gov/active-al…).

No collapses at Puʻu ʻŌʻō have been observed since last weekend.

The combined sulfur dioxide emission rates at Kīlauea’s summit, Puʻu ʻŌʻō, and lower East Rift Zone remain at less than 1,000 tonnes per day—lower than at any time since late 2007.

The USGS Volcano Alert level for Mauna Loa remains at NORMAL (volcanoes.usgs.gov/vhp/about_a…).

HVO continues to closely monitor both Kīlauea and Mauna Loa and will report any significant changes on either volcano. Daily Kīlauea updates are posted at volcanoes.usgs.gov/volcanoes/k…. Monthly Mauna Loa updates are posted at volcanoes.usgs.gov/volcanoes/m….

One earthquake with three or more felt reports occurred in the Hawaiian Islands this past week: a magnitude-3.7 quake 48 km (30 mi) south of Lana’i City at 8 km (5 mi) depth on September 15 at 12:55 a.m. HST. Small aftershocks from the May 4, 2018, magnitude-6.9 earthquake are still being generated on faults located on Kīlauea’s south flank.

Please visit HVO’s website (volcanoes.usgs.gov/hvo) for past Volcano Watch articles, Kīlauea and Mauna updates, volcano photos, maps, recent earthquake info, and more. Call 808-967-8862 for a Kīlauea summary update. Email questions to askHVO@usgs.gov.

