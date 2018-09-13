MEDIA RELEASE

An autopsy was conducted on Wednesday morning, (September 12), on Thomas Lional Woods. Preliminary results indicate that Woods died at the North Hawaiʻi Community Hospital, due to asphyxiation stemming from a self-inflicted injury while being held within a temporary cell at the South Kohala Police Station.

At 12:50 a.m., Sunday morning, (September 9), while in police custody, Woods was found unresponsive. Police personnel immediately began performing CPR and summoned HFD Rescue. Woods was transported by ambulance to the North Hawaiʻi Community Hospital where he remained in critical condition. He was pronounced dead later Sunday night, (September 9). Police have initiated a Coroner’s Inquest investigation in connection with Woods death.

As is standard practice in any police-involved death, the Police Department’s Area II Criminal Investigation Section will conduct an investigation into the death and the circumstances leading to it, and the Office of Professional Standards will conduct an administrative investigation.

