MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are asking the public for help in identifying the person whose image was captured on surveillance cameras in connection with a theft from a Hilo store.

On Saturday, (March 17), an adult male removed a cellular phone from a Hilo Store display rack and left the store without paying.

The male party is described as having a medium complexion, mustache, and a light beard and was wearing a hat which says “aloha,” a black Volcom shirt with a black jacket, and denim jeans.

Police ask anyone who knows the identity of this person in the photo to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Officer Alric Dalere at (808) 961-2213.

