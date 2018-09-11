MEDIA RELEASE

This is a Civil Defense Tropical Storm Olivia update for 9:45 a.m., Tuesday, September 11, 2018.

Due to the high volume of requests for sandbags in preparation for Tropical Storm Olivia, Hawaii County Public Works has delivered piles of sand to multiple locations throughout Hawaii Island. Beginning at 10 a.m. this morning, residents can go to any of these locations to fill their own sandbags. Please note that shovels and sandbags will NOT be provided so you must bring your own materials. If you are not able to purchase sandbags at a local retailer, heavy duty trash bags will also work.

Forecasted rainfall totals have been reduced for Hawaii Island so please only take what you need. If you reuse County sandbags, be sure they have been stored in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.

Sand will be provided at the following locations:

Shultz Siding 630 E Lanikaula St., Hilo

Mamalahoa Hwy and Jardin Rd.

Honokaa Base Yard 45-3386 Mamane St.

Cherry Trees (near Ke Ola Mau Loa Church) 65-1096 Mamalahoa Hwy

N Kohala Base Yard 55-486 Hoea Rd.

Waikoloa Community Park 68-1845 Puu Nui St.

Ane Keohokalole Hwy south of Kealakehe Pkwy (Kailua side of Kealakehe HS)

Captain Cook Base Yard 79-7320 Kuakini Hwy

Yano Hall in Captain Cook 82-6156 Mamalahoa Hwy

Waiohino Base Yard 95-1627 Kamaoa Rd.

Pahala Park and Community Center 96-1149 Kamani St.

Puna Base Yard 17-384 Volcano Rd.

Puna Airfield Strip 15-2501 Keaau Pahoa Rd.

*Sand piles located in Base Yards will only be available during business hours.

Civil Defense is monitoring the storm and will keep you informed of any changes that may affect your safety.

Thank you and have a safe day. This is your Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency.

