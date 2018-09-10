MEDIA RELEASE

A 40-year-old male is in police custody following a reported threat that occurred on a school campus on West Kawili Street in Hilo.

At 10:54 a.m. Monday (Sept 10), police arrested Brandon Keala Kealoha, (of no permanent address), after he allegedly made a verbal threat that was overheard by another student.

“The threat was a generalized threat and not directed to any identified individual or individuals,” said Captain Gregory Esteban, Commander of the South Hilo Patrol Division. He added that “the alleged threat was of such a nature it elevated the response of officers and upon their arrival, the suspect was quickly identified and expediently taken into custody without further incident.”

The threat, which was reported at 10:05 a.m., resulted in nearby schools in the area of Kawili Street and Puainako Avenue to lock down their campuses, which was lifted upon the suspect’s arrest.

Kealoha is being held for suspicion of second-degree terroristic threatening and remains in police custody while police continue their investigation.

