Brown Water Advisory

The Department of Health has issued a Brown Water Advisory for Hilo Bay, and up the Hamakua Coast to Laupahoehoe on Hawaii Island. Heavy rain has resulted in storm water runoff entering the waters of the eastern coast of Hawaii Island.

The public is advised to stay out of flood waters and storm water runoff due to possible overflowing cesspools, sewer, manholes, pesticides, animal fecal matter, dead animals, pathogens, chemicals, and associated flood debris. Not all coastal areas may be impacted by runoff, however, if the water is brown, you are advised to stay out. Continue to practice good personal hygiene and follow-up with your primary care physician if you have any health concerns.

High Surf Warning

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a high surf warning for east facing shores of Hawaii Island until 6 a.m. Friday (Sept 7).

A large swell from Hurricane Norman will rise today, and peak Thursday along east facing shores of the Big Island, Maui, Molokai, Oahu and Kauai.

Surf is forecast to be increasing to 10-15 feet today, and 12-18 feet tonight and Thursday along east facing shores of Hawaii Island.

Coastal areas can expect strong breaking waves, shore breaks and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.

Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed the advice given by ocean safety officials and be careful. Know your limits and when in doubt, don’t go out.

Boaters should expect recreational surfers and bodyboarders using harbor channels to access surfing areas.

Small Craft Advisory

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a small craft advisory for Kauai Northwest Waters and Windward Waters, the Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, the Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Hawaii Island Windward Waters now until 6 a.m. Wednesday.

High pressure north of the state will maintain locally breezy northeast trade winds through Thursday, producing Small Craft Advisory conditions through the Alenuihaha and Pailolo Channels, Maalea Bay, waters southeast of the Big Island. A large east swell, generated from Hurricane Norman, will produce seas above the Small Craft Advisory threshold at least through Thursday night, mainly for windward waters and waters exposed to the east swell.

Winds and Seas: Northeast winds 10-20 knots, and seas up to 7-12 feet.

A Small Craft Advisory indicates inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these hazardous conditions.

Hurricane Warning

Hawaiian offshore waters beyond 40 nautical miles out to 240 nautical miles including the portion of the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument east of French Frigate Shoals

Seas given as significant wave height, which is the average height of the highest 1/3 of the waves. Individual waves may be more than twice the significant wave height.

