The County of Hawaiʻi Department of Environmental Management is extending the application intake deadline for its Vehicle Disposal Assistance Program from August 31 to September 30, 2018.

The program is aimed at helping registered vehicle owners dispose of vehicles legally and properly while reducing the number of derelict and abandoned vehicles on public roadways.

A maximum of one vehicle per registered owner may be disposed of at no charge.

Each owner is responsible for the towing and removal costs from the vehicle’s location to the designated scrap metal recycler. The County will pay only the disposal costs directly to the County’s existing scrap metal contractors.

Applications for this program will be accepted from August 1, 2018, through September 30, 2018. Registered vehicle owners are encouraged to submit their applications early, before the limited number of disposal appointments is filled.

Please visit our website at www.hawaiizerowaste.org/recycl… for the application, guidelines, and instructions.

For further information, please contact the Derelict and Abandoned Vehicle Division at (808) 961‐8552 or VDAP@hawaiicounty.gov.

Thank you for helping us keep our island home a beautiful and litter‐free paradise.

