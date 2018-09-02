This is a Civil Defense Eruption Update for 9:30 a.m., Sunday, September 2, 2018.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) reports that yesterday afternoon and early evening, spattering was observed in the fissure 8 cone. It is common for eruptions to go through periods of diminished output, or to pause completely, only to reactivate days, weeks, or even months later.

At this time, the following access policies and restrictions are in effect:

Access to the entire lava flow field (i.e., the fissures, etc.) and a 50-yard perimeter are restricted. The flow field is extremely dangerous and remains off limits. Please be aware that the community needs to respect the private property rights of the residents in the lava zone, and trespassers will be prosecuted.

Highway 132 checkpoint between Nanawale and Lava Tree State Park remains closed to the public, with access only to residents, officials, and authorized personnel with placards.

Properties not destroyed, but isolated by lava on E. Pohoiki Road, Malama Ki Place, Halekamahina Road, and E. Pahoa-Kapoho Road are accessible to residents with Civil Defense authorization only.

Leilani Estates access is limited to residents, officials, and authorized personnel with placards. Property on and east of Pomaikai Street is in the mandatory evacuation area. For access to this area, residents must make an appointment with Civil Defense for an escort.

Placards are available Monday through Friday at the Civil Defense office in Hilo, located at 920 Ululani Street from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

We will continue to monitor this eruption activity and inform you of any changes that could affect your safety.

Thank you for your cooperation and patience. This is your Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency.

