MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiian Language Classes

1-4:30 p.m.

Thursdays, September 6 and 13, 2018

FREE, easy Hawaiian language classes sponsored by the library! Designed for adults & seniors. Learn Hawaiian chants/oli, songs and prayers. Instructor Puakea Sun has 8 years experience teaching Hawaiian at Kamana Senior Center. It is recommended that students have some experience with the Hawaiian language. Program size is limited. RSVP required. To register email: lesmeri.puakea@gmail.com

Beginner 2 Class: Thursdays, 1-2:30 p.m.

Intermediate Class: Thursdays, 3-4:30 p.m.

Hilo Public Library, Program Room

Basic Computer Classes

2-3:30 p.m.

Recurring, every other Thursday, September 6 & 20, 2018

Join us at the library for a hands-on basic computer class. Interested in signing up for email, or creating a document? Need to troubleshoot common computer problems? Sessions are repeated, so please sign up for another session if you need more assistance. Learn how to use a computer more effectively to improve your life in the digital age. Registration required. Limited to 6 students per session. Call the library or visit the Reference Desk to register.

Chess Club

9 a.m.- 1 p.m.

Recurring, every Saturday, September 8, 15, 22, & 29, 2018

Stop by to play chess with a friend. Chess sets are provided by Hilo Public Library.

Big Island Kokua Services

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Wednesday, September 12, 2018

A representative will be available to help individuals and families sign-up for Med-QUEST assistance.

10 Ways to Love Your Brain

5-6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, September 12, 2018

The Alzheimer’s Association offers 10 Ways to Love Your Brain. These fun suggestions are based on the latest research and growing evidence which indicates that people can reduce their risk of memory loss by adopting certain healthy lifestyle habits. Combine all of these habits to achieve maximum benefit for the brain and body. Join us for this interactive program.

Hawaii Behavioral Health Information Session

2-4 p.m.

Saturday, September 15, 2018

Join us for an informational presentation about the valuable services provided by Hawaii Behavioral Health, Hilo office. Hawaii Behavioral Health is the leading regional resource for high quality community-based educational, social, and behavioral health services for children, adolescents, and families throughout the State of Hawaii. The mission of Hawaii Behavioral Health is to improve the health and well being of children and families in Hawaii by demonstrating excellence in delivery of social, education, and behavioral health services.

Slack Key with Jeff Peterson

5-5:45 p.m.

Tuesday, September 18, 2018

Jeff Peterson is one of Hawaii’s most versatile and respected musicians. His passion for the guitar has allowed him to shine as a solo artist and has given him the opportunity to collaborate with a wide variety of artists from Hawaii, the mainland and abroad. His focus on Slack Key guitar, classical, & jazz music has allowed him to develop a unique and transcendent voice on the guitar while being deeply rooted in the traditions of his Hawaiian heritage.

This 45-minute program is suitable for all ages. Young children must be accompanied by a parent or adult caregiver.

This program is a production of the University of Hawaii at Manoa Outreach College’s Statewide Cultural Extension Program with funding provided by the National Endowment for the Arts, Hawaii State Foundation on Culture and the Arts, and the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

Handweavers

10 a.m.- 12 noon

Thursday, September 20, 2018

Adult Wire Jewelry Class with Alex Middleton

12 noon-2 p.m.

Saturday, September 22, 2018

Learn to make your own wire jewelry with Alex Middleton. Tools and supplies will be provided, and sign-up is required at the Reference Desk. Limited seating of 10 participants. Recommended for ages 14 and up.

Puppetry 101 with Kozmo Mimzi

5-6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, September 25, 2018

Learn to make a puppet in this interactive workshop suitable for families! Supplies provided.

Meatless Alternatives with HMSA

12 noon-1 p.m.

Friday, September 28, 2018

Is a vegetarian diet just another food fad or is it the key to better overall well-being? Learn how eating meatless alternatives – even occasionally – can make a positive impact on your health. This program is brought to you by HMSA.

Hilo Wire Club with Alex Middleton

12 noon-2 p.m.

Saturday, September 29, 2018

Join us at Hilo Wire Club! We will create wire jewelry, explore wire art, exchange ideas, learn beyond the basics, and have fun. Tools and basic supplies are provided. Basic experience with pliers is required, or if you attended one of Alex’s Wire Jewelry classes. Recommended for ages 14 and up. Registration required, please call the Reference Desk.

All programs are subject to change. If you require an auxiliary aid or accommodation due to a disability, please contact the library at least 7 days before the program date. Hilo Public Library, 300 Waianuenue Avenue, Hilo, HI 96720 | (808) 933-8890

