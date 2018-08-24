MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaii National Park, HI – The Kahuku Unit of Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park will be open Sat., Aug. 25 and Sun., Aug. 26 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Regularly scheduled programs will be offered this weekend, weather permitting, as Hurricane Lane weakens.

‘Ōhi‘a Lehua Walk. Learn about the vital role of ‘ōhi‘a lehua in native Hawaiian forests, the many forms of the ‘ōhi‘a tree, and the threat of a new fungal disease, Rapid ‘Ōhi‘a Death. Visitors will be able to identify the many differences of the most prominent native tree in Kahuku on this program, which is an easy, one-mile (or less) walk. The ‘Ōhi‘a Lehua program is offered Sat., Aug. 25 from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Birth of Kahuku Hike. Explore the rich geologic history of Kahuku. Traverse the vast 1868 lava flow, see different volcanic formations, and identify section of the Southwest Rift Zone of Mauna Loa. Learn about the Hawaiian hotspot and the creation of Kahuku. This guided easy-to-moderate hike is offered Sun., Aug. 26 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Park rangers introduce the natural, cultural and historic attributes of Kahuku to first-timers during 20-minute Kahuku Orientation Talks at 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Meet at the Visitor Contact Station.

The community Talk Story event about the future of Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park is rescheduled for Thurs., Aug. 30 at 10 a.m.

Kahuku Coffee Talks are informal conversations on a variety of topics, held the last Friday of the month. Ka‘ū coffee, tea and pastries are available for purchase. Dr. Frank Bonaccorso reveals “A Day in the Life of ‘Ōpe‘ape‘a – the Hawaiian Hoary Bat,” and shares a 24-hour cycle of the only land mammal native to Hawaii on Fri., Aug. 31 at 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The Kahuku Unit of Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park is located on the mauka (inland) side of Highway 11 near mile marker 70.5, in Ka‘ū, about a 50-minute drive south of the park’s main entrance. Sturdy footwear, water, raingear, sun protection and a snack are recommended for all hikes. Entrance and all programs are free. Kahuku is open Wednesday through Sunday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

