MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police have charged a 33-year-old Puna man in connection with a stolen vehicle, stolen firearm, and drug offenses.

On Monday (August 20) at 3:45 p.m., Puna district patrol officers responded to a report of a possible burglary at a residence in the Orchidland Subdivision. Responding officers encountered a male party on the roadway fronting the residence who was eventually determined to be a resident of the home, however, they also discovered that this male party, identified as Kalei K. Brooks, was in possession of a stolen vehicle as well as two concealed handguns and drug paraphernalia within his pockets.

On Wednesday afternoon (August 22) at 1:15 p.m., Kalei Kona Brooks was charged with two counts of ownership/possession prohibited (of a firearm), registration (of a firearm) mandatory and one count each of unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle, third-degree promotion of a dangerous drug and prohibited acts related to drug paraphernalia.

Brooks is being held at the Hilo cellblock in lieu of $70,000 bail pending his initial court appearance in South Hilo District Court scheduled for Monday (August 27).

Anyone who may have any information about this incident is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Detective William Brown of the Criminal Investigations Section at (808) 961-2384 or William.brown@hawaiicounty.gov.

