MEDIA RELEASE

Guests are advised to check HawaiianAirlines.com for the latest updates on scheduled flights.

Effective immediately, guests holding tickets for travel on Hawaiian Airlines or Hawaiian Airlines codeshare* flights departing to/from/within/via the State of Hawaii (LIH/HNL/OGG/JHM/MKK/LNY/ITO/KOA), from August 21, 2018 through August 28, 2018 will be permitted the following waivers:

For flights rebooked for new travel on or before September 9, 2018:

A waiver of the change fee

A waiver of any resulting difference in fare(s) provided that change is made to the same compartment (i.e. Coach to Coach or First Class to First Class) and there is no change in origin and destination

For flights rebooked for new travel on or after September 10, 2018:

A waiver of the change fee

Waiver qualifications and rules:

Ticket* was issued on/before August 21, 2018

*Must be identified by a 13-digit ticket serial number beginning with Hawaiian Airlines code “173.” Tickets issued by another airline with a different carrier code (ticket numbers not beginning with “173”) are subject to the waiver policy of that corresponding airline.

Affected flight(s) is/are originally scheduled for travel from August 21, 2018 through August 28, 2018

Changes to origin and/or destination or connecting/stopover point will be permitted without change fee but are subject to applicable fare difference.

Normal refund rules will apply.

For Tickets booked through a travel agent or online travel website:

Please contact the travel agency or online travel site directly for ticket assistance.

For Tickets Booked at HawaiianAirlines.com or our Reservations Department:

All changes must be made by calling our U.S. Reservations Department at 1-800-367-5320, or via the chat function available on the Contact Us section of our website.

