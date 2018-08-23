Flash Flood Warning

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has extended the Flash Flood Warning for Hawaii Island until 9:45 a.m. HST.

At 6:27 a.m. HST, radar and rain gages showed heavy rain continuing from the windward Kohala slopes to South Point. There are multiple road closures due to flooding, including Mamalahoa Highway (Route 19) near Honomu. Additional rainfall is approaching from the southeast. Avoid unnecessary travel.

Locations in the warning include, but are not limited to, Hilo, Naalehu, Paauilo, Waipio Valley, Orchidland Estates, Kukuihaele, Hawi, Pepeekeo, Keaau, Honokaa, Hawaiian Paradise Park, Pahoa, and Mountain View.

This warning may need to be extended beyond 9:45 a.m. HST if heavy rain persists.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Campers and hikers should avoid low lying flood prone areas. People should stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. The rainfall and runoff will cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility, and poor braking action. Excessive runoff may cause rockslides and mudslides in steep terrain. Remember, if lightning does threaten your area, the safest place to be is indoors.

Debris in streams and gulches may clog bridges and culverts resulting in flooding outside normal water channels causing damage.

Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown.

This is a Hawaii County Civil Defense message for August 23, 2018

This is a Roadway Condition update; Hawaii Police Department reports multiple road impacts due to the heavy rains from Hurricane Lane.

Mamalahoa Highway (Route 19) is partially blocked in multiple areas due to landslides. Police and Department of Transportation crews are responding to the rock slides, debris and water on the roadway. This roadway is extremely hazardous due to debris and water on the roadway.

The following roadways remain closed:

Kamehameha Avenue between Pauahi and Ponahawai

Pauahi Street

Kukila Street

East Kawailani Street from Awapuhi to Nohona Street

Pohaku from 39th to 40th in Orchidland Estates

Bay Front Highway

Laupahoehoe Point Road

Due to the Flash Flooding on the Roadways the following advisories are issued:

Stay off the roadways if at all possible due to hazardous driving conditions of poor visibility, debris on roadway and ponding or flowing water.

Conditions will continue to deteriorate throughout the day as Hurricane Lane moves by the island and winds increase.

Other roadways may become impassable at any time without notice.

Drivers and persons on foot are reminded do not cross fast flow water, turn around don’t drown.

This is your Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency

