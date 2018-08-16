MEDIA RELEASE

On (July 25, 2017), the Area II Criminal Investigations Section investigated the death of a 3-year-old who expired at North Hawaiʻi Community Hospital. An autopsy was performed and the results were reviewed by two separate Forensic Pathologist.

The cause of death was determined to be blunt force trauma to the head, the manner of death was determined to be non-accidental head trauma. Due to these results, a Murder investigation was initiated.

On (August 15, 2018), at 9:50 a.m., 44-year-old Chasity Alcosiba, of a Honokaʻa address, was arrested at her home on the strength of a Warrant of Arrest for Murder in the 2nd Degree.

The Prosecutor’s Office was contacted and indicated that Chasity Alcosiba would not be charged at this time. She was then released from custody.

The murder investigation is being routed to the Prosecutor’s Office for future further action.

