Police are searching for a man wanted on a warrant and in connection with a burglary

Posted on August 16, 2018.

MEDIA RELEASE

Christopher Allen Wright

Hawaiʻi Island police are asking for the public’s assistance with locating a 56-year-old man who is wanted on an outstanding bench warrant and for questioning in connection with a residential burglary in the Hawaiian Ocean View Estates subdivision in Ka‘ū.

Christopher Allen Wright is described as 6-feet-1-inch, 170 pounds with a slim build. He has brown eyes, shoulder-length brown hair, and a mustache. He is known to frequent the South Kona and Ka‘ū Districts.

Anyone who may have information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Officer Shawn Ibarra of the Ka‘ū Patrol Division at (808) 939-2520.


