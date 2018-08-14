MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police have charged a 28-year-old Puna woman with a variety of felony and misdemeanor offenses in connection with a domestic violence related incident that occurred in Glenwood Sunday morning, (August 12).

Tiara Shauntay Mariani was charged last night, (August 13), at 9:15 p.m., with unauthorized control of a motor vehicle, place to keep a firearm (pistol), two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon, ownership prohibited (of a firearm), third-degree promoting a dangerous drug, prohibited acts related to drug paraphernalia, first-degree reckless endangering, two counts of first-degree terroristic threatening and fourth-degree criminal property damage. She was also arrested for a no-bail warrant for violating the terms and conditions for release on bail.

Puna patrol officers responded to a reported reckless driver in the Mt. View area when they located a white Honda traveling at a high rate of speed on Highway 11, followed by a black truck. The white Honda stopped and told responding officers that they were being chased by one of the occupant’s acquaintance in the black truck. The officers then observed smoke coming from bushes on the side of the highway about 100 yards away. There, they located a black Toyota Tacoma later determined to have been stolen from a Hilo residence earlier this year.

A subsequent search of the area by patrol officers resulted in Mariani surrendering to officers without incident. Officers also located two firearms in the bushes in close proximity to the truck and the area where Mariani exited.

In addition to her warrant, Mariani is being held at the Hawaii Community Correctional Center in lieu of $253,000 bail which was maintained at her initial appearance in court.

