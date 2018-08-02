At 11 p.m. HST Thursday (Aug 2), the eye of Hurricane Hector was located near latitude 14.0 North, longitude 127.8 West. Hector is moving toward the west near 12 mph (19 km/h). This general motion is expected to continue through the weekend.

Maximum sustained winds are near 105 mph (165 km/h) with higher gusts. Some gradual strengthening is forecast, and Hector is expected to become a major hurricane within the next day or two.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 15 miles (30 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles (110 km).

Even though the shear no longer appears to be a significant inhibiting factor, marginal sea surface temperatures and mid-level humidity could still be limiting factors for the intensity of Hector. All of the intensity guidance indicates that little change in intensity will occur over the next 24-36 hours, so only gradual strengthening is forecast. By days 2 and 3, the hurricane will be moving over warmer waters once again, so some additional strengthening seems likely at that time. This scenario is supported by the dynamical intensity models, all of which depict Hector as a strong major hurricane.

It is still too early to tell what type of effects (if any) this tropical cyclone may have on Hawaii Island. At this time there are no watches or warnings in effect.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



