Kilauea Eruption Update

Aerial view toward the southeast of the fissure 8 lava channel. Overflows have formed a pool of lava at the channel bend just west of Kapoho Crater (vegetated cone at left). Photo taken Wednesday, August 1, 2018 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey Early morning aerial view toward the southwest of the ‘a‘ā flows along the coast. Plumes of laze along the broad ocean entry flow front are near the former Ahalanui Beach Park. Photo taken Wednesday, August 1, 2018 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey Aerial views of Isaac Hale Beach Park. The westernmost ocean entry is overriding lava flows that entered the area last week. Photo taken Wednesday, August 1, 2018 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey Lava has been about 500 feet from the Pohoiki Boat Ramp as seen in this photo taken Monday, July 30, 2018. Photo courtesy of Hawaii County Fire Department

This is a Civil Defense Message for 6 a.m., Wednesday, August 1, 2018.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reports earthquakes continue at the Kilauea Summit. Fissure 8 continues to erupt sending lava flows into the ocean at Ahalanui; creating a large laze plume. As of last evening the Western edge of the flow had not advanced southward and remained approximately 500 feet from the Pohoiki Boat Ramp at Isaac Hale Park.

State Highways reports no new cracks on Highway 11, but request motorists stay on the pavement and be alert for changes in roadway conditions between mile markers 28 and 32.

The following guidelines remain in effect:

Check all utility connections of water, gas, and electricity for potential damage from earthquake activity.

Do not access the active flow field due to extreme hazard. Be aware that channel overflows and other breakouts are possible on the active flow field.

The ocean entry continues to produce a laze plume. Take precautions and stay out of the plume to avoid exposure to hydrochloric acid and glass particles, which can irritate the skin, eyes, and lungs.

Disaster assistance is available island-wide to individuals and businesses in Hawaii County that have been affected by the Kilauea eruption.

The Disaster Recovery Center has moved and is now at the Pahoa Community Center, located at 15-3016 Kauhale St., Pahoa. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.

Access placards are available at the Civil Defense office located at 920 Ululani Street in Hilo.

The Pahoa Post Office is open during normal business hours with temporary Sunday hours from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for mail and package distribution only for residents in the affected areas. Mail delivery has resumed for areas where roadways have reopened. No retail services on Sunday.

For your safety, heed warnings from Civil Defense officials and stay alert.

Ocean entry laze

Due to the lava entry at the ocean, the following policies are in effect:

Access to the area is prohibited due to the laze hazard.

Stay away from any ocean plume since it can change direction without warning.

The U.S. Coast Guard is actively monitoring the ocean entry area and enforcing a 300-meter standoff zone. Only permitted tour boats are allowed in the area.

Health hazards of laze include lung, eye and skin irritation.

Be aware that the laze plume travels with the wind and can change direction without warning.

Get the latest Vog Predictions here: mkwc.ifa.hawaii.edu/vmap/

Sulfur Dioxide (SO 2 ) and Vog

Volcanic gas emissions remain elevated throughout the area downwind of the vents in lower Puna.

Severe conditions may exist such as choking and inability to breathe.

Sulfur Dioxide (SO 2 ) gas from fissures are especially dangerous for elderly, children/babies and people with respiratory problems.

County, State, and Federal partners continue to monitor the situation. You will be informed of any conditions that affect your safety.

Monitor vog levels and forecasts: People on Hawaii Island outside the area of volcanic activity are also advised to monitor levels of vog at vog.ivhhn.org

The residents of Puna are going through a very difficult time. We ask for your help and understanding.

