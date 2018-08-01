MEDIA RELEASE

HONOLULU — There will be no test of the Statewide Outdoor Warning Siren System for the month of August 2018.

The State’s August 1 test has been cancelled in observance of the ceremony on that day to repatriate the remains of U.S. Service personnel from North Korea. “We want to make sure that we maintain the dignity and solemnity of the occasion,” said Governor David Ige. “It is a small adjustment for us to show our respect for the service and sacrifice of these brave individuals.”

Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to attend the ceremony.

Monthly siren testing will resume at 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday, September 4, 2018.

