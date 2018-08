MEDIA RELEASE

Hawai’i County Mayor Harry Kim underwent an out-patient procedure involving the insertion of a defibrillator as a precautionary measure at Hilo Medical Center on Tuesday morning (July 31).

“Knowing Harry, he’ll be back at work soon,” Managing Director Wil Okabe said. “We appreciate everybody’s good wishes and support.”

