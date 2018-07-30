MEDIA RELEASE

The County of Hawaii recognizes people’s frustration amid the ongoing Lower East Rift Zone eruption emergency and wants to work with the community to enable affected residents to be heard and to receive timely information.

In this spirit, Civil Defense and other agencies plan to adjust the format of the information meetings that are held weekly in Pahoa.

The next community meeting at Pahoa High School cafeteria on Tuesday, July 31 at 5 p.m. will feature a shortened set agenda, to allow more time for questions and answers.

“We want to foster a climate of mutual respect and openness,” said Civil Defense Administrator Talmadge Magno. “We want to hear from as many people as possible, while providing vital information at each meeting.”

American Sign Language (ASL) interpretation will be available.

For further information, please call Kelly Wooten, Volcanic Eruption Information Specialist, at 961-8616.

